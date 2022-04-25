Judge to issue ruling in Kansas congressional map redistricting lawsuits

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Wyandotte County, Kansas, judge is expected to issue his ruling Monday in a series of lawsuits challenging the state legislature’s decision to change congressional district boundaries.

These districts determine which voters elect each of Kansas’ four members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The legislature adopted the new map earlier in the year, having enough support to override a veto by Governor Laura Kelly.

Three groups, including the Americans for Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), filed lawsuits against the state. The suits claimed the new district boundaries violate the state constitution because they dilute the vote of residents in Wyandotte County and Lawrence.

Supporters say the changes are necessary to adjust for population growth in the Kansas City area.

The new boundaries split Wyandotte County in half along Interstate 70, leaving the southern half in District 3 and adding the northern half to District 2.

The new map also adds Lawrence to the primarily rural District 1 which covers most of western Kansas.

Both Wyandotte County and Lawrence tend to lean toward Democrats but are now part of overwhelming Republican strongholds.

No matter Monday's decision, both sides agree the case is most likely heading to the Kansas Supreme Court.

All four of Kansas’ congressional seats are up for election in November.