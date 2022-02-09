Kansas House overrides Gov. Kelly’s veto of proposed redistricting map

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas House of Representatives convened Wednesday to discuss the "Ad Astra 2" congressional redistricting map.

With 85 "yes" to 37 "no" votes, the House voted to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of the map — 84 "yes" votes were required to successfully veto.

While some speakers during the allotted time to debate were in favor of the map, others spoke to its divisiveness in splitting Wyandotte County along with Black and Latino communities throughout the state.

Additionally, concerns were raised about adding Lawrence to the First District that includes central and western Kansas.

However, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt feels as though the override of the veto was the best choice for Kansans.

“At its heart, the once-per-decade redistricting process is about ensuring every person’s vote counts. The newly enacted congressional boundaries do that, and we are prepared to vigorously defend them against any partisan political lawsuits that long have been threatened,” Schmidt said in a statement.

The Senate voted 27-11 to override Kelly’s veto of the map on Tuesday after falling three votes short Monday .