Kansas Senate overrides Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of proposed redistricting map

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Republican-dominated Kansas Senate voted 27-11 on Tuesday to override Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of the "Ad Astra 2" redistricting map, which will divide Wyandotte County along Interstate 70 and split one of the state's few Democratic strongholds.

The Senate failed to overturn the veto Monday , coming of three votes shy of the 27 needed, but a second try Tuesday secured the votes necessary to override Kelly's veto.

The proposed map would break up the 3rd District of Kansas, currently represented by Rep. Sharice David, shifting 46% of its Black population and 33% of its Hispanic population into a more rural-dominated district.

The map would also separate Lawrence from the rest of Douglas County, placing it in the predominantly rural 1st District.

Republicans champion the map as the best way to consolidate power for the GOP in the U.S. House.

When Kelly vetoed the proposed map, she said it did not follow guidelines that consider economic, social or cultural communities of interest.

Officials with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, previously voiced concerns about the redistricting plan , saying it would dilute the voices of minority communities.

Congressional districts are redrawn at least once every 10 years in conjuction with the U.S. Census to adapt to shifts in population.

The Kansas proposed redistricting map now heads to the state house.