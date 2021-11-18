Judge to rule on KCPD Det. Eric DeValkenaere case's on Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A judge is set to make a ruling on Friday in the case against KCPD Det. Eric DeValkenaere, who shot and killed Cameron Lamb in 2019.

DeValkenaere is charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

The trial has centered around if DeValkenaere acted reasonably, whether he had a right to be on the property without a warrant and the possibility that evidence was planted after the shooting.

Last Friday, his defense rested their case after calling two final witnesses to the stand.

The hearing is set to begin at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Jackson County Courthouse.