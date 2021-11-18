Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Judge to rule on KCPD Det. Eric DeValkenaere case's on Friday

Hearing scheduled at 1 p.m.
items.[0].image.alt
KSHB
The Kansas City, Missouri, police detective who shot and killed Cameron Lamb on Dec. 3, 2019, Eric DeValkenaere, took the stand in his own defense Wednesday in Jackson County Circuit Court.
KCPD Detective Eric DeValkenaere
Posted at 3:42 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 16:42:28-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A judge is set to make a ruling on Friday in the case against KCPD Det. Eric DeValkenaere, who shot and killed Cameron Lamb in 2019.

DeValkenaere is charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

The trial has centered around if DeValkenaere acted reasonably, whether he had a right to be on the property without a warrant and the possibility that evidence was planted after the shooting.

Last Friday, his defense rested their case after calling two final witnesses to the stand.

The hearing is set to begin at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Jackson County Courthouse.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage