Jury finds former Lawrence police officer not guilty of rape, 34 other charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A jury found a former officer with the Lawrence Police Department not guilty of rape and 34 other charges.

After a five-day trial, Jonathan, M. Gardner, 41, of Tonganoxie, was found not guilty of one count rape, 17 counts of computer unlawful acts and 17 counts of official misconduct, according to Douglas County court records.

In November 2021, the Lawrence Police Department received a report from a woman accusing Gardner of rape while on-duty on Jan. 1, 2017.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation held an investigation on the rape allegations following the report.

Gardner, who was no longer employed with the Lawrence Police Department after the investigation, was arrested on March 4, 2022, in Tonganoxie. He was charged later that month.

The jury ruled Friday that Gardner was not guilty of all charges.