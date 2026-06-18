Jury finds man guilty of murder in connection with 2021 fatal crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who fled the United States after being charged with murder in 2022 was found guilty Thursday.

A Johnson County, Kansas, jury found Isaiah Charles Wallace Sadowski guilty of reckless second-degree murder, according to a press release from the district attorney's office.

Sadowski was charged in February 2022 in connection with a fatal crash that left one woman, Barbara Patterson, dead.

The crash occurred on the night of Dec. 27, 2021, at West 127th Street and Quivira Road in Overland Park.

Later in February 2022, Sadowski posted his newly-lowered bond the day after a court hearing. He then failed to appear for a hearing in March 2024.

Sadowski admitted to fleeing the U.S. in a YouTube video in June 2024, according to previous reporting from KSHB 41 News.

READ MORE | Man who fled 2021 murder charge in Johnson County, Kansas, arrested in Mexico

He was later arrested in Mexico in August 2025 and administratively deported back to the U.S.

Sadowski’s case has not been set for sentencing yet, per a press release.

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