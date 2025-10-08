Jury recommends death penalty for Joshua Rocha in murder of North Kansas City police officer

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LIBERTY, Mo. — A St. Charles-based jury recommended Joshua Rocha be sentenced to death for the 2022 murder of North Kansas City Police Ofc. Daniel Vasquez.

Jurors needed less than a day to deliberate on the sentencing, in which they were tasked with determining whether Rocha would serve the rest of his life in prison or face the death penalty.

A Clay County Circuit Court judge set a Nov. 24, 2025, date for formal sentencing.

Rocha admitted to killing Vasquez during a traffic stop in 2022.

Earlier this month, jurors found Rocha guilty of first-degree murder.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

