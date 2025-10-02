Jury finds man guilty of 1st-degree murder in killing of North Kansas City officer

LIBERTY, Mo. — A jury found Joshua Rocha guilty of first-degree murder Thursday in the July 2022 killing of North Kansas City Police Ofc. Daniel Vasquez.

Thursday began with closing arguments in the trial after more than two days of testimony from the Clay County Prosecuting Attorney’s office and attorneys representing Rocha.

The jury, comprised of citizens from a St. Louis-area suburb following a request from Rocha’s attorneys, got the case before 11 a.m. and did not take long to reach the verdict.

Rocha previously admitted to killing Vasquez.

The case now moves to the sentencing phase.

Prosecutors previously announced their intent to seek the death penalty against Rocha. Jurors will review sentencing as part of their work and provide their recommendation to the circuit court judge, who will make their final ruling at a later date.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

