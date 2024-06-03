‘Just care a little bit’: Waiting continues after round two of KCMO’s low barrier housing proposals closed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri’s second round of proposals for low barrier housing shelter proposals closed Thursday, kickstarting a waiting period for both organizations and unhoused people.

This second round came about at the April 24 city council meeting in an 8-2 vote to re-open the request for proposals (RFPs) for a low barrier shelter instead of voting to award Hope Faith’s homeless assistance campus $7.1 million dollars.

KSHB 41 was at the meeting, where Hope Faith leadership expressed frustration at not being awarded the funds after coming so close, but the initial decision to award Hope Faith the money was met with opposition, mostly in favor of having multiple homeless shelters spread out across the city instead of just one in a location that already serves the community.

Now that the 30-day period has passed to submit the second round of proposals, the executive director of Hope Faith, Doug Langner, says he’s optimistic, but not competitive.

“As long as they’re not going to turn anyone away, as long as they don’t make anyone pay to stay or pray to stay, we’re going to be behind whoever that is,” Langner said. “We just hope that if it’s not us, that it is able to be sustainable, it is a place that people that are experiencing houselessness trust, and if that’s the case, we’ll get behind them.”

Langner says Hope Faith was never against having multiple low barrier shelters, but he does say there’s a practicality to starting with one in an established location.

“This isn’t easy to do, and so you have to have a way to make that sustainable of multiple sites, so the idea of starting here is what our thought is,” Langner said. “To do something dignified that’s going to be a safe place to be, a dignified space to be, if they split it up too much, we won’t be able to do it.”

But not doing it isn’t an option he says, especially considering the extent of Kansas City’s chronic homelessness issue.

According to HUD data from 2022, Kansas City and surrounding cities and counties like Independence, Lee’s Summit and Wyandotte County, had 343 individuals experiencing chronic homelessness, and 89.6 percent unsheltered, which ranked higher than other major cites like Raleigh and Los Angeles.

Kansas City also has no low barrier homeless shelters, or shelters where people can 'come as they are' without sobriety, credit or criminality requirements.

Langner says in Hope Faith's proposal, it pitched a facility with 100 beds with no set duration for people to stay, something he says currently doesn't exist in the city and that the need per night is almost double that amount.

“They don’t have that easy to get shelter type of thing,” said Tonya Stone, an unhoused individual staying at Washington Square Park. “It’s always hard.”

Stone moved to Kansas City five years ago. Three of those years, she was homeless, and she says she became homeless again three months ago.

“It’s not like I don’t want to work,” Stone said. “It’s not like I want to be homeless. I don’t want to be in the position I’m in, but I can’t help myself right now. And I hate being that way.”

Stone has acute chronic heart failure, a heart condition she was diagnosed with in December 2023 after having a stroke.

“I can’t work, I can’t get my disability started, I can’t do none of that,” Stone said. “What am I supposed to do? That’s why I’m homeless.”

Stone received a housing voucher from her case worker, but she said not even having a voucher has helped make it easier to find available housing. So, she’s back on the streets for the time being — a very lonely place to be.

“I’m alone even if I have a place,” Stone said. “I have no family, no friends, no nothing. I’m like out here. And when you’ve got that, you just feel like nothing.”

To pass the time, Stone likes to color.

“It keeps my mind straight, where I’m not going crazy in my head, you know what I’m saying,” Stone said.

And when you’re constantly dehumanized, Stone says, it’s easy to feel that way.

“Because you’re homeless out here, they look at you differently, and they react to you differently,” Stone said. “You say hello and they just keep on walking like you ain’t say nothing to ‘em.”

And when she does interact with people, it’s not always the safest encounter.

“It’s not safe out here for anyone to be honest with you, but especially a single woman,” Stone said. “I almost died, could have died. Anyone out here could have died.”

It’s why Langner says there needs to be a sense of urgency regardless of who’s awarded money for a new proposal.

“Most people don’t want to be on the streets, and it’s dangerous to be on the streets,” he said. “Houselessness is a year-round problem, not a winter problem, not a summer problem, it’s a 365-day a year problem.”

Now that the deadline for the second round of proposals has been submitted, the city council will review those applications, a process that could take another 30 days, Langner said.

The city has not released any names of other applicants, and that information cannot be public until contracts are signed, Langner explained.

In the meantime, Stone says a low barrier shelter with job and housing resources to help unhoused people beyond meals would be ideal for she and her peers. It’s a gap she and Langner say desperately needs to be filled.

“It’s just that final inch, that final mile and so, that’s what we’re talking about, like how do we get people safe unit they can get into that house,” Langner said.

And as she continues to color, she’d like to see a shade of humanity applied to she and others going forward.

“That helping hand, that friendship, that caring is what we need,” Stone said. “I don’t need something big and huge and everybody sees it. I need the little stuff. Just care just a little bit.”

