Juvenile injured in minibike crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say a juvenile riding a Predator minibike was injured in a crash Sunday night.

Police say the juvenile was traveling northbound on North Hunter and failed to stop for a posted stop sign at the intersection of North Hunter and NE 108th.

Police say the juvenile entered the intersection and struck a maroon Toyota Avalon that was traveling eastbound on NE 108th.

Police say the juvenile was not wearing a helmet and was ejected off the minibike.

Police say the juvenile was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was not hurt.