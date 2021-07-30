K-State to require mask starting Monday, Aug. 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State University Friday joined the University of Missouri system in requiring masks to be worn inside campus buildings starting Aug. 2.

Like other mask mandates recently put in place, the guidelines are required regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

More information about K-State’s mask policies is available on its website .

On Wednesday, the University of Kansas announced a recommendation for all people on campus buildings in Lawrence and at the Edwards Campus in Overland Park to wear a mask in indoor public spaces.