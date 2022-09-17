Kansans, along with Missourians who make the trip, are cashing out on sports bets

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sports betting is a winning business in Kansas.

It's bringing Missourians across the state line to place wagers, including Demetrius, who spoke to KSHB 41 during Thursday night's Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"I love to place the wagers in cash," Demetrius said. "I feel like I have a better opportunity, and I love the setup here, you can watch multiple games at a time so it's great."

In just 11 days, the Kansas Lottery says 2.4 million bets were placed and $47 million in winnings paid out.

Those 2.4 million bets placed in 11 days breaks down to 218,000 bets per day, 9,100 bets per hour, and 150 bets per minute.

Demetrius and his friend Marcus don't mind the drive from Missouri.

"Because it's so close, but it would be better if we can open it up in Missouri, we would love it so we can place it right on our phones from home," Marcus said.

"We know it's a billion dollar industry," Demetrius said. "I would say, they need to get it in Missouri ASAP."

That plea is timely as the Missouri House will discuss sports betting this Monday.

For now, Missourians will make the short commute to cash out.

"I have what's called a teaser bet, two-team teaser or two-bet teaser, the total, under 52, and the Chargers, they can win or if they lose, they won't lose by 11, so I got $500 on that," Demetrius said.

The Chiefs beat the Chargers, 27-24, Thursday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Both of those wagers hit in Demetrius' teaser bet.