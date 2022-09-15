Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missouri House to discuss sports wagering Monday

Sports Betting-Super Bowl
Wayne Parry/AP
A clerk counts money at the sports betting lounge at Freehold Raceway in Freehold, N.J. on Oct. 24, 2020. A report released Feb. 2, 2021 by the American Gaming Association predicts fewer Americans will bet on this year's Super Bowl, a decrease driven largely by fewer people back at work in offices where betting pools are circulated. But the report also predicts a record amount will be wagered online this year. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Sports Betting-Super Bowl
Posted at 1:04 PM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 14:05:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — The Missouri House is set to discuss sports wagering Monday.

House Bill 4, sponsored by Republican Rep. Dan Houx of Warrensburg, was filed and read for the first time Wednesday.

Thursday, it was read a second time and referred to be included in an upcoming emerging issues meeting.

READ HB 4 HERE

Last session, sports betting was not approved before adjournment May 13.

Discrepancies regarding inclusion of video lottery terminals contributed to the failure of the bill and amendment.

But discussion of the issue this session is of utmost importance to lawmakers determined to compete with Kansas, which recently legalized sports betting at the beginning of September.

By doing so, Kansas is hopeful it can potentially sway sports teams to the state, including the Chiefs.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas has made his stance clear via social media that he would like to see the passage of sports betting in Missouri sooner rather than later.

Discussion commences at 10:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock