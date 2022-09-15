Missouri House to discuss sports wagering Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House is set to discuss sports wagering Monday.

House Bill 4, sponsored by Republican Rep. Dan Houx of Warrensburg, was filed and read for the first time Wednesday.

Thursday, it was read a second time and referred to be included in an upcoming emerging issues meeting.

READ HB 4 HERE

Last session, sports betting was not approved before adjournment May 13.

Discrepancies regarding inclusion of video lottery terminals contributed to the failure of the bill and amendment.

But discussion of the issue this session is of utmost importance to lawmakers determined to compete with Kansas, which recently legalized sports betting at the beginning of September.

By doing so, Kansas is hopeful it can potentially sway sports teams to the state, including the Chiefs.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas has made his stance clear via social media that he would like to see the passage of sports betting in Missouri sooner rather than later.

Discussion commences at 10:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 .

—