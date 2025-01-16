Kansas 1 of 11 states to be part of new Major League Volleyball venture

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group based out of Omaha announced plans Thursday for a new multi-team volleyball league that includes a team in Kansas.

MLV Holdings said Thursday it had $100 million in backing from investors to create Major League Volleyball, with a plan to start playing in January 2026.

The league hopes to launch with independently owned and operated teams in Kansas, Nebraska, Wisconsin, California, Minnesota, Indiana, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, Ohio and Washington.

“Our sport deserves the best of the best,” 3-time Olympic Gold medalist Kerri Walsh said in the league’s Thursday announcement. “Our women are kick-ass individuals and athletes, and it is long overdue for there to be a product that resembles the biggest and brightest sports, media and entertainment platforms.”

“This is the league I would have wished to play in, and the (Omaha) Supernovas are a standard for a pro team that I would have wanted to play for,” Walsh continued.

The release does not specify where in Kansas the team might be based.

It’s not the first time sports developers have tried to tap into the region’s interest in women’s volleyball.

The Pro Volleyball Federation announced in late 2023 plans to launch KC Pro Volleyball, with matches originally slated to begin in January 2025. The league said in June 2024 that it was delaying the launch of the Kansas City franchise.

