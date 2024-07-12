Dream delayed: KC Pro Volleyball won’t launch in January 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Pro Volleyball will not launch in January 2025 as originally planned.

The fledgling Pro Volleyball Federation expansion team announced Friday on social media that it was delaying the Kansas City franchise’s launch.

“Thank you for the support and excitement you have shown for KC Pro Volleyball,” the team said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The dream to bring women’s professional volleyball to Kansas City is unchanged. Great things take time, and we only want to bring the best. The decision has been made to not launch in 2025. We will keep you updated. Thank you.”

The league announced plans to expand to Kansas City in November 2023.

No reason was given for the delay.

Dallas and Indianapolis are also expected to launch teams in 2025, according to the Pro Volleyball Federation website.

The league launched with seven teams in January 2024.

The Omaha Supernovas won the inaugural championship in straight sets May 18 against the Grand Rapids Rise.

