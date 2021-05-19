Kansas allows carryout alcohol sales to continue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Carryout alcohol sales will continue in Kansas.

Gov. Laura Kelly signed into law House Bill 2137, which removes the temporary permit from to-go alcohol sales and makes their sale permanent, along with Senate Bill 238, which addresses telemedicine.

“By expanding certain alcohol licenses and telemedicine opportunities, these bills will support our hospitality industry and continued economic recovery, along with the health and well-being of all Kansans,” Kelly said in a news release. “I’d like to thank my colleagues in the legislature, on both sides of the aisle, for their efforts to pass these bipartisan bills.”

The to-go beverages in “refillable and sealable containers” can range from 32 to 64 fluid ounces, according to the bill.

The Kansas Legislature signed off on the bill in March.

Establishments will be allowed to charge a delivery fee under the law.

Missouri lawmakers also are pushing for their state's to-go alcohol sales to become permanent.