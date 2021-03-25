Menu

Kansas legislature signs off on permanent to-go alcohol sales

Senate passes version of House Bill 2137
Kansas capitol
Posted at 5:42 PM, Mar 25, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To-go alcohol sales in Kansas took another step toward permanency Wednesday.

The Kansas Senate passed a version of House Bill 2137 by a 31-8 vote.

The bill, which passed the Kansas House by a 122-2 margin on March 2, allows bars and restaurants with a liquor license to sell alcoholic drinks to go.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, such sales were prohibited, but state law was suspended amid shutdown orders that closed bars and restaurants or restricted in-person dining.

To-go sales are permitted if the alcohol is in its original unopened container or resealed and placed in a tamper-proof, transparent bag.

Gov. Laura Kelly’s temporary order allowing to-go alcohol sales was set to expire March 31.

The Missouri Senate passed a similar bill Thursday. It now goes to the Missouri House.

