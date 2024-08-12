Kansas announces winner of new personalized license plate design

KANSAS CIY, Mo. — Kansas drivers looking to express themselves through their license plate will have a new design.

The Kansas Department of Revenue announced Monday the winner of a week-long online contest to pick the winning design for Kansas personalized license plates.

Officials say more than 30,000 votes were cast.

The winning design features a sun-soaked sky peering over the horizon of the green landscape of the Flint Hills.

The design gained more than 56 percent of the vote.

Kansas Department of Revenue

“We are excited to reveal the next Kansas personalized plate design and will now work to get the design ready for production and for Kansans to purchase in 2025,” KDOR Division of Vehicles Director David Harper said Monday in a release.

The design was one of five finalists. Kansans had the chance to vote for the last week.

Once it’s available, drivers can visit their local county treasurer’s office to purchase the new plate for $45.50. You can check to see if your custom personalization is available on the state’s website.

