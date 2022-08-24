Watch Now
Kansas Attorney General OKs regulations on sports betting in state

Posted at 3:02 PM, Aug 24, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — After initially rejecting some of the Kansas Lottery's regulations for sports betting in Kansas, the state's attorney general gave full approval to them on Tuesday night.

Last Friday, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said the agency needed to address “specific shortcomings."

Those included:

  • Clarify the definition of “virtual event” to ensure that it isn’t overbroad, encompassing other activities such as e-sports;
  • Ensure that regulations require 20% of all marketing agreements be with a nonprofit fraternal or veterans organization is ironclad;
  • Avoid advertising that targets “problem gamblers";
  • Clarify who submits advertisements and sets house rules for sportsbooks;
  • Clarify the Kansas Lottery’s role in restricted locations where wagers may be placed;
  • Clarify who is restricted or excluded from gambling on events that they may influence the outcome;
  • Clarify that gambling is permitted on mobile apps within the state and not just within gaming facilities;
  • Avoid simply re-stating confidentiality, self-exclusion, revenue payment rules and retail ticket sales regulations.

In an email to KSHB 41, a spokesperson said Schmidt approved the revised regulations on Tuesday night.
Sports bets in Kansas will be accepted beginning Sept. 1 and a full launch is expected by Sept. 8.

