Kansas basketball star declares for the NBA draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Christian Braun, the local kid who helped the KU men's basketball team win a national championship, announced Sunday on social media he's declaring for the NBA Draft.

Braun played his high school basketball at Blue Valley Northwest High School and led the Huskies to a state title his senior year.

He averaged nearly 28 points per game as a senior and was named Mr. Kansas Basketball and the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year.

Braun, a junior, proved to be a key to the Jayhawks run to this year's national championship.

He started 39 of the team's 40 games and averaged 14 points per game.

In addition, Braun rebounded well and provided an emotional spark for his teammates.

The 2022 NBA draft will be held on June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

A report from ESPN's website states Braun said he will maintain his college eligibility.