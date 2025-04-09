Kansas Citians discuss how finances impact mental health

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Almost half of adults in the U.S. reported money harms their mental health, according to a 2024 BankRate survey.

As people feel the pinch of rising costs and dwindling savings, it can cause dangerous stress and anxiety.

Kansas Citian Courtney Holl, a mother of two, said she feels stressed over her uncertain financial future.

“You almost feel the weight of the world on your shoulders,” Holl said. “It’s hard to get up and keep doing the same thing every day to know that it’s to barely get by.”

Holl said her family is working extra hours and jobs to make ends meet. She explained the difficulties of keeping a positive outlook.

“I try to be as positive as possible,” she said. “Be thankful I have a job when people don't have jobs and just keep working through and looking for any way we can.”

Senior vice president of Children’s Mercy + Camber Mental Health in Olathe, Sara Schlagel, said finances are a major contributing factor to someone’s mental well-being.

“Especially in the current economy, where there are a lot of unknowns happening right now,” Schlagel said. “The fear of not knowing where your next meal might be or how you are going to pay your bills can be crippling.”

She advised people experiencing stress or anxiety should write down three or more things they are grateful for each morning, which can act as a reminder of what you have and love.

“If you are having a hard afternoon, remind yourself: 'What were those things you really found to be helpful in the morning,"' she said.

Schlagel said journaling, connecting with nature, and yoga are great ways to regulate your emotions.

She emphasized the importance of meeting your basic needs for sleep, nutrition, and exercise while maintaining the relationships you value.

“I think we find comfort in understanding that we are not alone in this,” Schlagel said. “That many of us, even though we may not say it, are experiencing very similar things. So I would encourage people to talk about it.”

Schlagel said people experiencing stressors of any kind should not feel ashamed to reach out for help from family members, loved ones, or mental health professionals.

