Kansas Citians excited with return of KC Streetcar service after 2 weeks of track repairs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Streetcar has resumed service after two weeks of track repairs.

On July 4, a portion of track on Main Street over I-670 in downtown Kansas City was damaged by what a KC Streetcar spokesperson says was thermal expansion and track degradation.

“When our operator was heading northbound, he noticed that the track looked a little different and he noticed it all the way back to 16th Street and he approached it very slowly and when he got there, he knew to stop," said Donna Mandelbaum, communications director for the KC Streetcar Authority.

Mandelbaum explained crews worked multiple hours to make repairs.

“We found that the rail in the bridge was very stressed," Mandelbaum said. "It was very tight and stressed, so we made cuts in that rail allowing more movement with that rail.”

She added the repairs are expected to be part of a 30-year investment. Crews also performed preventative maintenance on other areas of the route.

RideKC buses ran along the streetcar route during repair work.

“It was disappointing to know that I wouldn’t be able to get down and do the things I want to do and see the places I want to see on those days," said William Hannah, a streetcar rider.

Rider Tim Grinstead said he's happy the streetcar is back and looks forward to having another option to get around.

"Hit a restaurant down here or a bar down here and meet friends and head back, it’s a great option to have," Grinstead saidl. "When they open up the other direction, that’s going to be great.”

