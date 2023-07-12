Kansas Citians feel 'hijacked' by grocery inflation

New data shows inflation is at 3%, which is the lowest it's been since inflation rates peaked at 9% in June 2022.

Although, people who went to the Overland Park Farmer’s Market Wednesday morning said they aren’t feeling relief, but instead are getting used to the higher prices.

“I think you feel it overall," said shopper Detra Wyatt. "Somehow, as people, we are figuring out how to manage. I mean, your everyday essentials — you need your gas, but then, you do find ways to entertain yourself like coming to the farmer’s market and walking around so you are not wasting as much gas.”

After a few years of rapid inflation, shoppers say they are conditioned to see prices continue to rise.

Kansas Citians on fixed incomes tell KSHB 41 they are worried prices may never go back down and that their dollars won't stretch as far.

“The prices you’re seeing is probably what you are going to be seeing once the inflation slows,” said shopper Keith Denney.

Families with young children say they don’t have much of a choice. Their kids need nourishment, and compromises come from outside the kitchen.

Mother of three, Kelsey Polk, said relief could be seasons away.

“I don’t think you ever feel comfortable with it," Polk said. "It’s just such a necessity, you know? We have to feed them, we have to feed ourselves. We try to be really intentional and careful about what we are eating, but that becomes harder when you talk about prices going up.”

—