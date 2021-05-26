Watch
Kansas Citians march in memory of George Floyd

Andres Gutierrez/KSHB
Participants take a knee on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the intersection of West 47th and Central streets at the Country Club Plaza to honor the memory of George Floyd on the one-year anniversary of his death.
Posted at 8:01 PM, May 25, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians took to the streets Tuesday night to honor the memory of George Floyd on the anniversary of his death.

Residents gathered at Equal Minded Cafe and made signs before marching to Mill Creek Park.

En route to the park, the Willie Arthur Smith Marching Cobras joined the group.

After arriving at Mill Creek Park, they made their way to the Country Club Plaza, taking a knee at the intersection of West 47th and Central streets.

Floyd died in police custody after ex-Minnesota Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Chauvin was found guilty in April of murder in connection to Floyd's death.

