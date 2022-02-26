Watch
Kansas Citians rally in support of Ukraine at Mill Creek Park

Ukraine Event.jpeg
Dan Cohen/KSHB-TV
A rally in support of Ukraine held on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at Mill Creek Park in Kansas City, Missouri.
Posted at 1:36 PM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 14:36:18-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians turned out to the fountain at Mill Creek Park Saturday to express support for Ukraine.

The rally, organized in just the last two days by the Ukrainian Club of Kansas City, drew support as Russian attacks against Ukraine continued Saturday.

KSHB 41 News reporter Dan Cohen estimated that hundreds turned out to the rally, with signs proclaiming "Stand with Ukraine."

This story will be updated.

