Kansas Citians rally in support of Ukraine at Mill Creek Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians turned out to the fountain at Mill Creek Park Saturday to express support for Ukraine.

The rally, organized in just the last two days by the Ukrainian Club of Kansas City, drew support as Russian attacks against Ukraine continued Saturday.

KSHB 41 News reporter Dan Cohen estimated that hundreds turned out to the rally, with signs proclaiming "Stand with Ukraine."

Happening now on the Kansas City Country Club Plaza - hundreds are demonstrating in support of Ukraine. Organizers are passing out information to donate to resources assisting on the ground. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/6YOZOriCWP — Dan Cohen (@DanCohenTV) February 26, 2022

