Kansas Citians react to funding for improvements along U.S. 71

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, has received $5 million in Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant funding to support "critical" and "transformational" improvements along U.S. 71 Highway.

The changes will be made from 85th Street north to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in KCMO.

One of the main reasons for the study is for safety purposes along U.S. 71.

The Kansas, Missouri, Police Department, releases traffic summaries every month, and several intersections along the highway are listed as the city's most deadly.

"I feel unsafe, but we take our chances getting home because most of the time we're tired coming back from work, or going to work," Leonard Lee, a resident of KCMO, said.

Lee tells KSHB 41 he has no choice but to walk across U.S. 71 to get to the bus stop, and he's not the only one.

Even with crosswalks at certain intersections, people tell KSHB 41 they still don't feel safe.

"I mean, I've seen a couple of wrecks here, a couple wrecks over there, a wreck down there," said Lloyd Dotson-Bey.

In KCPD's monthly traffic reports, 10 intersections are listed and considered to be high crash locations in the city.

Earlier this year, 55th and 75th streets along U.S. 71 made the list, with rear-end and distracted driving listed as the leading cause for crashes.

"I mean, you got people that drive and don't even have respect for pedestrians, walking across even when you got a green light, they're still going to honk their horn to get you out the way," Dotson-Bey said.

As an area of high-concern, advocates for safer roads like BikeWalkKC, are excited to see the city working to make improvements.

Michael Kelley, policy director for BikeWalkKC, tells KSHB 41 that he was not shocked this portion of U.S. 71 is being looked at.

"It shouldn't surprise us that this is happening, because again, you have the confluence of so many factors that we know contribute to crashes, high speeding, intersections that don't provide protection for vulnerable road users," Kelley said.

With a federal grant of $5 million, the city could explore possible solutions to improve the highway.

For example, removing traffic lights and construction of overpasses would be part of it.

"It is known as one of the most dangerous parts for people in Kansas City, whether you're walking, driving or biking," Kelley said.

The city plans to hire a consultant to conduct the study and it estimate it will take anywhere from one to two years to complete.

