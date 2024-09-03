Kansas Citians return home after 1 of nation’s busiest Labor Day weekends ever

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Transportation Security Administration projected this to be one of the busiest Labor Day travel weekends ever.

TSA predicted its agents would screen over 17 million people between Thursday and Wednesday, which is eight percent more than 2023, according to NBC.

In Kansas City, MCI expects to serve 232,247 arriving and departing passengers for the period of Aug. 29 to Sept. 4.

It says the Chiefs hosting the Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5, will make Wednesday, Sept. 4 busier than normal that arriving day.

Kansas Citians went all over this Labor Day, from Hilton Head to the Grand Canyon.

Despite this year’s anticipated travel at MCI meaning a 1.4 percent increase from last year, it’s no match for other cities.

“Here is not as busy as where we just came from,” said Jennifer Martin, a traveler who went with her family to the Grand Canyon and had a layover in Dallas. “Dallas was really busy.”

So why travel?

"It’s kind of that last hurrah before summer ends, and of course, then it’s Kansas City weather that I’m not looking forward to," said Terrell Jolly, who traveled to Atlanta to visit family with his wife and kids.

During a long weekend like this, the only thing that has to take off is the plane.

"It’s just kind of a nice, long weekend that the kids didn’t have to miss much school," said Wendy Hill, a traveler returning from California with her family.

The travelers KSHB 41 spoke with landed some affordable deals.

Still, planes aren’t the only thing high right now.

“It can be challenging,” Jolly said. “I mean, prices are up everywhere. One thing I did notice is gas. Gas is a little bit higher in Atlanta versus here.”

Returning to reality is a little easier when your final destination’s only a year old.

“We got the top notch of everything at this point,” Jolly said. So I’m proud to actually come home.”

Mandy Levings, a traveler returning from Hilton Head, agrees.

“The airport is so wonderful now,” Levings said. “It is so convenient, everything's well placed. Great restaurants.”

