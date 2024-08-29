Kansas Citians snag deals as Labor Day shopping begins

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — As the sun beat down on shoppers at the Legends Outlets, shoppers searched for hot deals on items from clothing to appliances.

“Times are hard right now and everybody needs to save,” said Asia Givhan. “So that’s why I’m out here.”

With big sale signs in every window, it’s hard to resist.

Money coach Sarah Nicole Nadler said consumers should make a budget before they head to the stores and stick to that.

But more importantly, create a category for fun purchases.

“Because otherwise, you’re constantly saying no to yourself and you are more likely to explode in these big, extravagant, spending sprees,” Nadler said.

I met Heidi Her after she left the Under Armour outlet with bags of clothes for her son. She primarily shops the sale racks and said she prioritizes buying out-of-season clothing to save money.

“If I find stuff on clearance I’m so happy," she said. "I’m like a kid in a candy store. I’m like, 'Oh my god, I love it."'

The online savings platform, RetailMeNot, surveyed Americans to see what they plan to spend money on. The average shopper is expected to spend around $350.

RetailMeNot expert shopper Emily Foley walked me through the best and worst deals for Labor Day weekend.

Big deals include mattresses, appliances, summer clothing, outdoor furniture, outdoor sports equipment and laptops.

Foley said to avoid purchasing toys, fall decor and fall clothing because those items are entering their peak season of buying.

Most technology items will have deeper discounts around Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The best way to be sure you are getting a good deal, according to Foley, is to make a list of the items you want to purchase and compare prices at multiple stores.

“If you put a little plan and energy into it, you really are going to do a better job of saving money than if you just run out and decide to go on a shopping spree and you haven’t really checked prices and sales," she said.

Most deals end on Monday, but Nebraska Furniture Mart plans to keep Labor Day Savings rolling until September 10th and beyond.

