Kansas Citians weigh in on value meal competition, what drives their choices

Competition is heating up this summer between fast food giants like McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger King.

"It’s astronomical to be honest with you," customer Brian Fincanon said when asked about the increase in price for drive-thru meals over the last few years. "It’s almost to the point where I’d rather go sit down somewhere."

Both Wendy’s and Burger King have already rolled out a summer $5 meal deal including a drink, fries, four chicken nuggets and a burger.

McDonald’s has not released its summer deal, but is expected to by the end of the month.

Recently Popeyes and Starbucks rolled out their own versions of a value deal.

J. Scott Christianson, director at the University of Missouri Center of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, said a lack of brand loyalty led to a series of similar deals.

"The competitive landscape of the fast food industry means consumers can switch very quickly between one brand and another," Christianson said.

Christianson added consumers see increased deals in the summer because children are out of school and families are traveling on the road, allowing for more flexibility in schedules.

Kansas City barbecue staple Joe’s Kansas City said they place their value on the people working in the restaurant and quality of their product.

But if you are looking for a deal they offer daily specials and kids meals you can order as an adult.

"I think it’s customer experience," said Eric Tadda, Joe’s Kansas City director of marketing. "I think the price point is one piece of the pie, but you have to have a really balanced approach."

Hungry customers waiting in line said they save up time and money for meals outside their home.

“If we are going to eat somewhere, we want to eat somewhere that is going to be yummy," customer Tyler Kemp said. “Not just something that is going to be quick.”

A recent LendingTree study reported 8% of Americans view fast food as a luxury. 62% or respondents said they ate less fast food in recent months.

