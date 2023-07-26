KCMO Animal Services Division sees increase in calls in the heat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri's, Animal Services Division said when there is a long stretch of hot weather, they see a spike in calls.

The division said on hot days, their calls increase anywhere from 15% to 30%.

Many callers wanted officers to check on pets left outside for hours.

Officers look for access to water and shade while assessing the dog’s body language to make sure they are handling the heat.

KSHB41 went on a follow-up call with the chief of Animal Services this morning.

“We’re making sure that with the hotter temperatures that nothing is changing, that the animals are not in distress in any sort of fashion,” said chief Ryan Johnson.

While responding to the call, the owner of the two dogs Johnson planned to check on walked outside. After a brief conversation, Johnson and the dog owner made a plan to keep the dogs out of the sun.

“We want to make sure you are OK so that you can take care of your pets and your pets are okay,” Johnson said to the pet owner. "We’ll help you get there.”

Johnson planned to bring more officers back to the house late Wednesday to move a dog house to a shaded area of the dog owner’s yard.

