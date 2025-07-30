Kansas City Animal Services says response times will improve under city control

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan .

Animal control services in Kansas City, Missouri, are now under city control with a renewed focus on enforcement and faster response times to address community concerns about animal welfare.

The city took over from Kansas City Pet Project, allowing the nonprofit to focus on animal care and wellness while the city handles enforcement duties.

"I can promise that we will be more responsive than the service has ever been before," said Forest Decker, director of the Neighborhood Services Department.

For years, Kansas City residents have voiced concerns about the need for more enforcement and quicker response when it comes to animal complaints. The transition represents a significant shift in how animal services are managed in the city.

The new division has established clear priorities, which were derived from public feedback sessions, focusing on enforcement of spay and neuter requirements, addressing stray animals, and investigating neglect and abuse cases.

"We've revamped a lot of our expectations and priorities," Decker said.

Inside the call center, dispatchers like Saviona Thompson work to coordinate rapid responses to animal-related emergencies.

Animal Services calls can now be placed through 311 operators.

"Get an officer out there quick as possible," Thompson said while handling a call about an injured animal.

I witnessed firsthand as calls came into the 311 system, with dispatchers gathering critical information about animals in distress, including a report about a dog that had been shot.

Thompson has developed an appreciation for her role in animal protection.

"I started realizing people really love pets, and they will go above and beyond for animals," Thompson said.

The city has invested in building up its staff, with 20 officers now working in the field seven days a week. The department has a total staff of 28, with five positions still open.

"We've hired a full-time outreach person that will work with neighborhood groups and stakeholder groups," Decker said.

Elizabeth Bushard, an Animal Services specialist, emphasized that education is still key to the division's approach.

"We don't want to take your animal necessarily; we want to help you and educate you," Bushard said. "I'm excited to help with that and hopefully get out to calls a little faster than before."

Setting up the division required a significant investment.

"We had to purchase vehicles, Kevlar vests, all the supplies from scratch, animal cages, traps, outfit the vehicles — all that stuff," Decker said.

Animal Services operates from the same space Kansas City Pet Project officers occupied before, according to Decker.

"We've been more deliberate about it this round," Decker said. "The council gave us the time and budget, although they gave us till December, and we are doing this in July, so we are exceeding this timeline a little bit."

City officials plan to analyze call data over the next three months to identify hotspots in the city.

Animal Services plans to provide an update on its progress in three months.

"I can't wait for what the data shows us," Decker said.

