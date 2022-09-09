Kansas City-area businesses report increase in sales ahead of Chiefs season opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Playoff runs are becoming more common in Chiefs Kingdom.

Kansas City area shops don’t mind celebrating the hometown team in big ways because frankly, it’s good for business.

Johnny Chen and his wife Boggie Otgonbayar own Mr. D’s Doughnuts in Shawnee, Kansas.

“You can’t imagine that one, just one team can really make a difference in the city,” Chen said. “It’s not just us. We have tons of small businesses that are benefiting from it.”

Across the river, Love Letters Boutique saw the same surge is customers wanting red and gold gear.

“When we are planning our events for the year, Kansas City sports teams are huge” said Jennifer Hutton, inventory manager. "Particularly the Chiefs because we have been so successful for the last several years.”

The Love Letters warehouse is full to the brim with Chiefs gear to kickoff the season. They are hosting a season opener kickoff Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at their warehouse located at 1919 Industrial Drive in Liberty.

“We hope we get some red and gold on everybody out there, so they are ready to celebrate on Sunday,” said Harmony Belden, another inventor manager at Love Letters.

The women of Love Letters started planning their new looks back in February.

“The excitement that the Chiefs bring to Kansas City kind of unites our city,” Belden said. “[It] really gives us momentum as far as small businesses.”

Chen and other business owners are crossing their fingers for a successful season.

“Everyone is happy,” he said. “They want to go out, support each other, they’re in a good mood.”

With smiles on their faces and on their Mahomes doughnuts, the Chen-Otgonbayar family celebrates each win because of what it does for their business and the community.

If you want your own box of Chiefs doughnuts, you have to order them at least 24 hours in advance.

You can call or text the shop at (913)-631-1282 to place an order. Chen donates to Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s charities after each purchase.

—