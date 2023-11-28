Kansas City-area businesses without storefront look to cash in on Cyber Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cyber Monday is a big day for sales, and businesses in Kansas City, Missouri, want to cash in.

"Where you shop matters," said Cornell Gorman, founder and COO of The Kansas City GIFT. "Your dollar is like a vote; we have the ability to impact some of the stuff we see in our city.”

Gorman says that organizations like Kansas City GIFT believe it’s important to shop local and support businesses like CRWND Illustrations.

“Because it’s kind of solely where the sales are driven, where the money is predominantly made," said Keliah Smith, the founder, creator and an artist with CRWND illustrations. "Pop-ups, online sales, and then, with the current climate of the economy, it has been pretty tough to even drive online sales."

Offering a Cyber Monday deal herself, Smith is the sole creator and artist behind these cards and other forms of stationary at CRWND.

She says it can be a challenge to market her small business to the masses.

“We don’t get the forefront presence such as a storefront or Amazon where people know to directly go there," Smith said. "Having an online store will kind of allow a personal online shopping experience, and it allows for them to see the sales that we offer and the variety of the products."

Still, Gorman says during days like Cyber Monday and other big sale days, it’s important to scroll carefully and support local businesses.

“Go to Google. Look on Yelp; go to social media, right? And just type in some of their things in Kansas City local places,” Gorman said. "We don’t lack talent in our area; we lack resources, so having a digital platform gives people that are talented and have miraculous gifts the opportunity to get into the space and become visible.

