Kansas City area cattle ranchers see beef marketing opportunity in trade war

BUTLER, Mo. — Kansas City area livestock producers are closely watching the economy as the United States navigates an international trade war.

"We've got to keep the economy strong to keep our beef prices going good," explained Tim Clifton, a field representative and cattle rancher with MoKan Livestock Market.

Brian Luton/KSHB Tim Clifton

The announcement of retaliatory tariffs on international trade partners rocked the stock market during the early stages of implementation. Missouri and Kansas livestock growers rely on a strong stock market to keep their prices high. When the market took a plunge a few weeks ago, so did cattle prices.

"When the stock market recovered, the cattle markets are back pretty much 100% to what they were three weeks ago," said Clifton.

Brian Luton/KSHB MoKan Livestock Auction

While a big focus is the economy, Clifton tells KSHB 41, there is an opportunity knocking at their door.

"We’re importing all kinds of Australian beef, and Australia doesn’t take any of our beef," he explained. "We were taking their beef in, and they’re not taking any of ours. So that tariff is good for us.”

In the last five years, the U.S. cattle population declined due to drought.

American cattlemen were forced to cull herds to keep up with the cost of production.

Brian Luton/KSHB MoKan Livestock Auction

The U.S. livestock head count has decreased by 1% in the last year since Jan. 1, 2025, to a total of 86.7 million.

The lowest head count since 1951, according to a report from AGDAILY.

American beef exports have only increased in billions of pounds since 2020.

Clifton tells KSHB 41 that implementing tariffs on trade competitors like Brazil could make his business more competitive.

"We get all this Brazilian beef coming in, and little goes back to Brazil of our beef," he explained.

In the United States, four companies control 85% of America's meat-packing industry: Tyson, JBS, Cargill, and National Beef.

Brian Luton/KSHB Tim Clifton and KSHB 41 News Reporter Ryan Gamboa

JBS and National Beef are Brazilian-based companies.

"We import all this lean beef that we don’t know how it’s handled, what kind of regulations, what kind of antibiotics regulations they’re given. We import all this beef, the big four packers import it here," Clifton expressed. "They cut it, they can mix it with our beef, do whatever they want, and the consumer doesn’t know. That’s where it could be beneficial for us, stopping some of that beef coming in that we don’t really need."

Canada leads in exports of beef to the United States at 29% of U.S. product. Mexico and Brazil aren't far behind.

Brian Luton/KSHB MoKan Livestock Auction

Last year, Reuters reported on a positive case of Bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), or more commonly referred to as "Mad Cow Disease".

"We need to stop importing so much of this beef. We could process ourselves," Clifton said.

Clifton says that engaging in stricter trade practices should create greater food independence in the United States.

Brian Luton/KSHB

"We’re relying on people that we don’t really need to be relying on," he added. "We need to be relying on ourselves first.”

As long as the economy remains strong, Clifton sees positives for the American cattlemen and, more importantly, consumers.

“We’re really at an opportunity here to try to lower some of our input costs... If we can lower some of our input costs and keep our market strong, we’re set up for a good spot here," Clifton said. "It would be a benefit to try and get more U.S. beef to a U.S. consumer. If this could all work out in our favor.”

—

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan.