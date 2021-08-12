Kansas City-area counties under severe thunderstorm warning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for North central Leavenworth County, Northwestern Clay County and Northeastern Platte County until 4 p.m. Thursday.

The storm was located over Weston on the border of Kansas, and is moving east.

NWS said the hazards included 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.

3:30pm--Storms have crept into the metro!



Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Leavenworth [KS] and Clay, Platte [MO] Counties till 4:00 PM CDT #mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/GelYwX1Xor — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) August 12, 2021

The areas that could be impacted are Kansas City, Leavenworth, Smithville, Platte City, Weston, Lake Waukomis, Camden Point, Ferrelview, Platte Woods, Tracy, Ridgely, Fort Leavenworth, Beverly, Kansas City Intl Arpt and Hoover.