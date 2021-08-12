Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City-area counties under severe thunderstorm warning

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Keegan
The National Weather Service now uses “impact based warnings” which basically place tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in particular categories using “tags” to better highlight the risk a particular warning poses.
NWS Pleasant Hill office.jpg
Posted at 3:44 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 16:44:20-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for North central Leavenworth County, Northwestern Clay County and Northeastern Platte County until 4 p.m. Thursday.

The storm was located over Weston on the border of Kansas, and is moving east.

NWS said the hazards included 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.

The areas that could be impacted are Kansas City, Leavenworth, Smithville, Platte City, Weston, Lake Waukomis, Camden Point, Ferrelview, Platte Woods, Tracy, Ridgely, Fort Leavenworth, Beverly, Kansas City Intl Arpt and Hoover.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources