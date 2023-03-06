Kansas City-area dispensaries hiring after 1st month of recreational sales top $71M

KANSAS CITY, Mo — During one of the slower days of the week, there’s a constant stream of customers at Greenlight Dispensary near State Line Road and W 135th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

“We have seen a pretty substantial increase in volume,” said Paul Baker, general manager at Greenlight Stateline. “Looking at it now, it’s definitely more than I expected. But I’m really excited.”

His employees have seen first-hand the people behind Missouri’s more than $71 million dollars of recreational revenue.

The company’s CEO said stores near state borders are doing well.

“We have people that travel to this side of the state and are able to make a purchase,” Baker said. “I think that’s where we are seeing a little bit higher volume than some of these other stores more centrally located in Missouri.”

Greenlight said it served anywhere between 3,500 and 4,000 customers each week during the first month of recreational sales after opening week’s 4,600 customers.

Baker said Greenlight will continue to hire employees across the operation, from sales to cultivation.

“For us, the biggest challenge has just been staffing,” he said. “If people are eager and hungry and ready to jump into the cannabis field, we’ll take them all.”

Greenlight said it has also extended hours to accommodate the increase in demand.

