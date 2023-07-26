Kansas City-area doctor, teen share importance of young people getting physical exams

KANSAS CITY, MO — A local teen who suffered cardiac arrest and the cardiac arrest this week suffered Bronny James, son of hoops legend, LeBron James, is a reminder for teens to get physical exams.

One Lee's Summit family knows how important it is to know how your body is functioning.

Sam Bundren knew he had a heart condition, but he was able to play soccer.

About a year ago, Bundren suffered something unimaginable for a 17-year-old.

I just felt like, I could hear it beating, it was right next to my ear," Bundren said. "“My vision darkened and I was out."

Although he was born with a heart condition, Sam, now 18, never thought he would go into cardiac arrest.

"Basically my coronary artery was under a piece of my my heart muscle instead of resting over the top, so it just compressed it every time I exerted myself,” Bundren said.

Sam tells KSHB 41 News he remembers the toll recovering from a cardiac arrest took on his body and mind.

“Like your body just decays; all the muscle you built up over the years just disappears,” Bundren said,” Mentally, it’s pretty tough too because you're just sitting there wondering, "Why you? Why did it happen to you?”

Sam now says he is urging young people to see a doctor before the school year starts.

That's something Dr. Vincent Key, an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist with the University of Kansas Health System, says is important.

“Well it’s infinitesimally small, but when it happens to that person it’s 100 percent,” said Dr. Key. “The parents know, kids know. but it’s letting the coaches know and more importantly, letting the trainers know and so everyone is on the same page.”

Dr. Key says it’s vital that families know their medical history and for students to stay hydrated as temperatures climb in order to prevent something terrible from happening.

"Did someone die suddenly in your family young, what is the cholesterol history?” said Dr. Key. “It has to be a balance of restoring electrolytes and not just pumping water. Because if you try to do that so close to your event, all you are going to be doing is going to the bathroom.”

Both Dr. Key and Sam say no matter how healthy you think you are, it's important to double check.

“If you're in perfect health then go get checked and prove it,” said Bundren.