Kansas City-area eateries get taste of Restaurant Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As restaurant week kicks off, some Kansas City-area eateries are dipping into their first experience of the 10-day event.

Roots. Seasonal Cuisine in Lee’s Summit opened its doors in May 2022. The seasonal, rotating menu is focused on scratch-made dishes.

Tucked into a row of new businesses, the chefs/owners Amanda Accurso and Brandon Sharp knew they wanted to participate when the time came.

“A lot of people don’t know we exist yet. Restaurant week is a great platform for us to show that we are here and what we can offer,” Accurso said. “It’s also a way we can give to charity at the same time, so it’s a win-win all the way around.”

After 11 years in business, Pigwich is participating in its first Restaurant Week.

Pigwich's original trailer in the West Bottoms wasn’t an ideal location for an influx of diners. But with a relatively new spot in the River Market, the restaurant has beefed up its menu for the event.

“This is really our first opportunity in restaurant week as far as having a place to sit for people to come and enjoy in the winter months,” co-owner Matt Kafka said. “Not just order outside and then be expected to eat outside.”