Kansas City-area family shares journey of navigating COVID-19

OLATHE, Kan. — These continue to be challenging times for families across the Kansas City area, and one family shared their story with KSHB 41 News.

The Reagan house is busy — Claire and Scott are the parents of 7-year-old Evan, 5-year-old Abbie and 1-year-old Isaac.

It's a juggling act, and that takes its toll. Claire Reagan isn't shy about sharing her journey.

"I kind of put off finding a new therapist, which I did this summer," she said. "I actually, you know, ended up getting back on some medication just because as a parent, I really need to be as close to my best as I can, in order to help make sure that my little people can thrive and grow."

According Reagan, that growth is done by putting in necessary hours that go beyond the margins.

"Self care I feel like is a big buzzword right now," she said. "Not talking about bubble baths and, you know, lighting a candle, I mean actually really trying to take time."

She's taken time for professional evaluation too.

After pausing her full-time teaching career, she substitutes once a week. Raegan said she's front and center to an education crisis.

"I worry about those seasoned professionals who are like, 'You know what, I'm going to take early retirement,'" she said. "And then I worry about those teachers who are in those really crucial first three years of their career."

Raegan continued to reflect on the impact that the education crisis could have on her children.

"My fear because I have such young children, what happens when we have these, you know, my kids future favorite eighth grade English teacher, maybe they don't stay in the classroom, and he never gets to have that that person," she said. "You know, that's something I think about a lot."

There's also navigating the challenges of parenthood. Raegan's advice to other moms and dads is practicing self-compassion.

"If you're a caregiver for somebody, that takes a lot out of you and just making sure that, you know, I think we all need to find a way to take care of ourselves, so that we can be there for others when they need us," she said.