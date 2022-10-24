Kansas City-area fire departments provide updates on multiple weekend fires

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple fires were reported around the Kansas City area over the weekend. KSHB 41 checked in with local agencies and eyewitnesses for updates.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department, the fire near Interstate 470 has been put out as of 11 a.m. Monday morning.

Firefighters let Monday’s rain take its course and suppress a lot of the minor hot spots across the area.

Owner of Missouri Organic used excavators to push out much of the mulch, but the muddy conditions have added on challenges for heavy machinery.

Isiah Harris, a resident who lives in View High Lake Apartments nearby, said he walked out to get some air and witnesses big puffs of smoke heading his way from I-470.

“All the smoke was coming from over there and then it was spreading — the wind picked it, carried it and I was hoping the fire department could stop it before it reached us in here,” Harris said. “I flew my drone over there and it came back with ashes on it.”

Harris used his drone to monitor the flames and decide if his family should evacuate.

“We already had the kids ready," he said. "We got the kids ready, we had they stuff, grabbed the important papers you know — social security cards, birth certificates."

Harris says he was already on high-alert after a fire at his apartment building destroyed his unit just two days prior. He was staying with his sister and her kids over the weekend after being displaced.

In just a matter of days, two fires have taken so much from him.

“It was devastating. I lived there for nine years, and we lost everything in the fire,"he said. “As long as I got my family, we’re gonna be alright.”

KSHB 41 checked in with the Fort Osage Fire Protection District after two of their firefighters were hurt on Friday while battling a wildfire near Buckner.

According to Fire Chief Jared White, one reminds in the hospital as of Monday afternoon.

The fire Marshall is now investigating the incident.

