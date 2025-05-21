Kansas City-area fireworks stand discusses tariff impacts on Independence Day celebrations

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby .

Some fireworks suppliers are facing challenges as tariffs on Chinese goods reached 145% last month, potentially affecting availability and prices for this year's Fourth of July celebrations.

Charles Wald, a third-generation fireworks supplier at Wald and Company Fireworks , had to pause shipments when the tariffs increased.

Kansas City fireworks stands discuss tariff impacts on Independence Day celebrations

"With the demand on shipping, you just have to get it in earlier or go without," Wald said.

Wald begins stocking his Lake Winnebago warehouse for the next season's festivities just days after the holiday. While he paid 59% more on a few items this spring, he was able to stop almost everything else from being shipped under the highest tariff rates.

"I'm very blessed to have this much. But, you see, it's going fast," Wald said.

With the Trump administration’s 90-day pause , he is back to shipping out orders, but they might not arrive by Independence Day.

"It was kind of disappointing because we were trying to bulk up, like everybody else, on inventory. And things were going real well, and then this little problem arose," Wald said.

American Pyrotechnics Association Executive Director Julie Heckman is tackling tariffs on fireworks for the entire industry. She's advocating for an exemption , similar to what the fireworks industry received during Trump's last term.

"Thirty percent, the industry can survive for a while," Heckman said. "But we still need the full exclusion, especially going into 2026."

Next year marks the nation's 250th birthday, with massive displays planned across the country. However, cities and firework display contractors don't have a clear price tag for these events.

"Which makes it really hard to try to negotiate contracts when you don't know, really, what the cost of the product is going to be," Heckman said.

But Wald isn't worried about his inventory this summer. Instead, he said he sees a glimmer of hope for his shipments that may miss the mark.

"The only blessing, if you can call it a blessing, is that I'm not the only one with the problem," Wald said.

For those looking to buy fireworks this season, Heckman recommends shopping early and comparing prices for the best deals.

