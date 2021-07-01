Kansas City area Fourth of July events, fireworks laws
By:
Casey Murray
,
Katharine Finnerty
Posted at 4:40 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 17:40:32-04
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News wants to help residents of the Kansas City area have a fun, safe Fourth of July weekend.
Find the latest lists of fireworks events and laws for your area at the links below:
EVENTS | A guide to Fourth of July events across the Kansas City area
LAWS | Are fireworks legal in my Kansas City-area city? A definitive 2021 guide
