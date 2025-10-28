Kansas City area included in wind advisory through Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most of the Kansas City area is included in a wind advisory running from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery says heavier rain is set to move into the Kansas City area after 2 p.m. Tuesday, bringing with it wind gusts up to 40 mph.

LINK | Latest KSHB 41 forecast

LINK | Latest KSHB 41 radar

LINK | Latest KSHB Weather blog

The wind gusts will be persistent starting around 5 p.m. Tuesday through at least 5 a.m. Wednesday.

KSHB

The National Weather Service says the winds will be strong enough to blow around unsecured objects. Stronger gusts could blow down tree limbs and cause power outages for some.

Grab the raincoat and secure the trash cans!



Heavier rain after 2 PM with wind gusts near 40 mph through Wednesday morning — some power outages possible.#mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/taIv5sEbK4 — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) October 28, 2025

—