Kansas City area included in wind advisory through Wednesday morning

KSHB 41 Weather Tuesday morning update
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most of the Kansas City area is included in a wind advisory running from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery says heavier rain is set to move into the Kansas City area after 2 p.m. Tuesday, bringing with it wind gusts up to 40 mph.

The wind gusts will be persistent starting around 5 p.m. Tuesday through at least 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says the winds will be strong enough to blow around unsecured objects. Stronger gusts could blow down tree limbs and cause power outages for some.

