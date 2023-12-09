Kansas City-area kids shop with pros thanks to Christian Okoye Foundation

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas City-area kids shopped with the "Nigerian Nightmare" — former Chiefs running back Christian Okoye — on Saturday.

The Christian Okoye Foundation invited nearly 250 kids from the Third and Long Foundation and High Aspirations to DICK's Sporting Goods in Leawood. The kids were given a $200 gift card to spend, and Chiefs ambassadors helped them shop.

Okoye said he gives back to Kansas City because Kansas City gave to him when he moved here.

“The guys love coming out to help out. And every time I see the kids come out and see the guys helping the kids, and I just look at him, he's smiling and the guys are smiling and it's a great experience," Okoye said. "It's not only helping the kids, we're also helping ourselves."

Okoye also had his friend Chris Hale help out while the Buffalo Bills defensive back is in Kansas City for Sunday's game.

Okoye was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 1987 and played seven seasons with the team. He was awarded All-Pro two times.