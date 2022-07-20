KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several law enforcement agencies from the Kansas City area escorted North Kansas City police officer Danny Vasquez to a funeral home on Wednesday.

Vasquez was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Tuesday morning.

"We escorted Officer Daniel Vasquez of the North Kansas City Police Department to the funeral home today," the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said in a tweet. "We proudly helped, but are heartbroken. We ache for Officer Vasquez’s family, friends, and fellow NKCPD members. Officer Vasquez, we forever appreciate you.

The motorcycle unit from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office also assisted with the escort.

Our motorcycle unit joined with other agencies to escort the body of Officer Daniel Vazquez to a funeral home this morning. This Wednesday seems a little quieter everywhere… Rest In Peace Officer 💙 pic.twitter.com/CS02NWlRpk — Johnson Co KS Sheriff (@JOCOSHERIFF) July 20, 2022

The Clay County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Joshua T. Rocha, 24, with first-degree murder Wednesday in the death of Vasquez.

Rocha admitted to killing Vasquez during an interview with KCPD investigators because he didn't want to go jail or have his car towed, according to court documents.

