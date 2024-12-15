Kansas City-area minister's nativity collection touches hearts for final season

MERRIAM, Kan. — Nativities are seen all over during Christmas time, including Merriam Christian Church where a Kansas City-area woman displayed her collection of more than 500 nativities.

KSHB 41 News last heard from Rev. Margi Colerick a couple of weeks ago as she was setting up her nativities for the last time.

Colerick held a four-day sale earlier in December to downsize.

She had many shoppers ask the same question.

Olivia Acree Margi Colerick

“Are you going to miss them? And I say, 'Yes,'" Colerick said.

Sharon Bracken said she'd admired the collection from its beginning.

“I asked her if it was hard to give them up, and she said, 'Yes,'" Bracken said.

KSHB 41 Sharon Bracken

Bracken helped Colerick set up the display for the first time 20 years ago.

“Hearing that it might be her last year with all of them, we came by because my daughter is from Junction City, and I've waited for 20 years for her to see this," Bracken said.

Olivia Acree Nativity shoppers

Those memories stick with Colerick's son, too.

“The nativities have been a family affair for 20 years," said Ryan Colerick, Margi's son.

Earlier this month, he took in the display alongside his mom for the last time.

Ryan Colerick

“You see people point or make comments, and they hear them talk about how pretty they are or how different they are," Ryan Colerick said.

Many shoppers commented on the familiarity of the nativities.

Margi Colerick shared a story about a woman who purchased a nativity in tears because it was the same one her twin daughters grew up with. Now, they both have their own.

Such stories make Colerick happy.

Olivia Acree Nativities from Around the World

“It's been perfect. When people come, they smile and enjoy themselves,” she said.

While the goal was to sell 230 nativities, she sold 272.

“I never dreamed that," she said. "I really have said to the family, 'Well, if we can sell 30 or 40, that'll be great.'"

Though she doesn’t know what’s in store for the next holiday season, there may be more nativities in her future.

“I started thinking, 'Oh gosh, I need more nativities. It's getting bare,'" Colerick said.

Colerick gave the money she raised from the sale to Merriam Christian Church to help with community outreach.

