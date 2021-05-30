Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City-area nonprofit gifts electric cars to children with mobility limitations

items.[0].image.alt
Jason Gould/KSHB
On Saturday, the nonprofit LEARN, delivered customized electric cars to children with mobility needs.
LEARN electric cars
Posted at 8:57 PM, May 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-29 21:57:58-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Saturday, children with mobility limitations received a special delivery from the Kansas City, Missouri, nonprofit LEARN.

The group spends a year building customized electric cars for the children. Each car is unique and is based on the need of the children receiving it.

"Sometimes it's really the moment where they have independent freedom ever and so the lights come on and they are so excited, it's really contagious," Rebecca Kidwell, President of LEARN said.

Currently, LEARN serves children ages one through 10 but soon plans to serve children up to 18.

The nonprofit distributes the cars on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!