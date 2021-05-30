Kansas City-area nonprofit gifts electric cars to children with mobility limitations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Saturday, children with mobility limitations received a special delivery from the Kansas City, Missouri, nonprofit LEARN .

The group spends a year building customized electric cars for the children. Each car is unique and is based on the need of the children receiving it.

"Sometimes it's really the moment where they have independent freedom ever and so the lights come on and they are so excited, it's really contagious," Rebecca Kidwell, President of LEARN said.

Currently, LEARN serves children ages one through 10 but soon plans to serve children up to 18.

The nonprofit distributes the cars on a first-come, first-serve basis.

