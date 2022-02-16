Kansas City area organizations announce closures, postponements ahead of winter weather Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several organizations across the Kansas City area have announced closures and postponements ahead of inclement winter weather that is expected to arrive early Thursday morning.

The city of Blue Springs, Missouri, has delayed its State of the City address , which was originally scheduled to be delivered by Blue Springs Mayor Carson Carson Ross on Thursday. The address is now slated to be delivered on March 17.

The University of Kansas Medical Center announced that its Kansas City campus will be closed Thursday due to anticipated weather. The University of Kansas Hospital, in Lawrence, will remain open. KU Medical Center students and employees are asked to consult their emails for more information from the university.

In Kansas City, Kansas, trash and recycling will not be collected Thursday. Instead, if a residential area's trash pick up day is normally Thursday, it will be picked up Friday. Those with their usual trash pick up day on Friday can expect their trash to be collected on Saturday.

