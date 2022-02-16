Winter Storm Watch goes into effect at midnight tonight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A Winter Storm Watch has been issued from 12am - 6pm Thursday
- A few rain showers are possible this evening, changing to heavy sleet and freezing rain overnight. Snow begins around sunrise Thursday and will accumulate fast!
- The snow will continue into the mid-afternoon; 3-6" of snow over a layer of ice expected around KC, isolated higher amounts possible
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and very windy! A cold front moves through by the evening, dropping temperatures and bringing a chance for rain. Wind: SW to NW 15-35 mph. High: 65°
Tonight: The rain changes to freezing rain and sleet overnight. The main part of the storm arrives around 2-4am. Ice will stick on elevated surfaces first and roads will deteriorate quickly. Strong winds continue! Wind: N-NE 15-30 mph. Low: 20°
Thursday: The freezing and sleet overnight changes to snow by 5-7am. Snow will come down heavy at times with accumulations of 3" to 6" likely. Higher amounts are also possible. Wind: N 20-30 mph. Temperatures drop to the teens.
