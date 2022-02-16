Winter Storm Watch goes into effect at midnight tonight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued from 12am - 6pm Thursday

A few rain showers are possible this evening, changing to heavy sleet and freezing rain overnight. Snow begins around sunrise Thursday and will accumulate fast!

The snow will continue into the mid-afternoon; 3-6" of snow over a layer of ice expected around KC, isolated higher amounts possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and very windy! A cold front moves through by the evening, dropping temperatures and bringing a chance for rain. Wind: SW to NW 15-35 mph. High: 65°

Tonight: The rain changes to freezing rain and sleet overnight. The main part of the storm arrives around 2-4am. Ice will stick on elevated surfaces first and roads will deteriorate quickly. Strong winds continue! Wind: N-NE 15-30 mph. Low: 20°

Thursday: The freezing and sleet overnight changes to snow by 5-7am. Snow will come down heavy at times with accumulations of 3" to 6" likely. Higher amounts are also possible. Wind: N 20-30 mph. Temperatures drop to the teens.

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

