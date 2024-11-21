Kansas City-area organizations work to address increase need as Thanksgiving, holiday season approaches

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s not the holidays without gadgets and boxes galore.

At Harvesters — The Community Food Network, those are year-round sightings.

“We've been preparing since the summer for this important holiday,” said Elizabeth Keever, the chief resource officer at Harvesters.

John Batten/KSHB 41 Elizabeth Keever, Chief Resource Officer at Harvesters

They've purchased more than 34,000 turkeys and chickens this holiday season for a reason.

"It's really been a challenging year for so many in our region," Keever said. "We've really seen the food insecurity rate rise. In fact, we're higher than we've been in two decades."

Across the state line, Veronica Williams is prepping the food pantry at her church, Bridge of Hope Community Church, for Thanksgiving.

John Batten/KSHB 41 Veronica Williams shows KSHB 41's Rachel Henderson the food pantry at Bridge of Hope Community Church.

There’s a scenario she encounters often.

"Payday is Friday," Williams said. "It's Monday. Ain't no food in the house. That's where we come in."

Even though she knows the need is there, so is the stigma.

"I feel that a lot of people are afraid to ask," Williams said.

This season is vital for stocking up on donations — both tangible and monetary.

"This time of year is also very important for our fundraising," said Major Xavier Montenegro, the Kansas City Area commander of the Salvation Army. "Seventy percent of our total fundraising happens during the holiday season."

John Batten/KSHB 41 Major Xavier Montenegro, Kansas City Area Commander of the Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is seeing the same increased need.

“Food costs are still high, the cost of living is high, renting a place or even paying a mortgage in a home,” Montenegro said.

The more established the organization, the greater their purchasing power is often times, and thus, their impact. It’s why they ask people to donate if they can.

“We can turn a dollar into two meals, which is a further than the average person can stretch at the grocery store because we have amazing wholesale partners,” Keever said.

These organizations say they are hoping to use their gifts — donations — to keep on giving.

“One thing I do appreciate is that we are here for the community,” Williams said.

Click here to sign up to get a free turkey in either Missouri or Kansas.

Visit the Salvation Army's website to learn about the kettle ringing campaign and general donations.

For anyone interested in scheduling an appointment for the food pantry at Bridge of Hope, call (913) 499-6741.

